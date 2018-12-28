United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Director P Clinton Winter Purchases 1,000 Shares

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director P Clinton Winter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,376.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UBSI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,062,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,882,000 after buying an additional 448,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,116,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,846,000 after buying an additional 304,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,365,000 after buying an additional 285,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,365,000 after buying an additional 285,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in United Bankshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,168,000 after buying an additional 75,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

