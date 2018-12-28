United Security Bancshares (UBFO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.20.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

