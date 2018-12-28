United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Holdings in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 75,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,923,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $144,070,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $133,604,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,747,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 13,927,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNY. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Neale Redington sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLNY opened at $4.72 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.20 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

