United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,795 Shares of ChoicePoint Inc. (CPS)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ChoicePoint were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChoicePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ChoicePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ChoicePoint by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChoicePoint by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChoicePoint by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChoicePoint alerts:

CPS stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.04. ChoicePoint Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $146.77.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.16). ChoicePoint had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. ChoicePoint’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChoicePoint Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $398,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Edwards acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $978,384.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,105.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPS. ValuEngine downgraded ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on ChoicePoint from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChoicePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $130.00 price target on ChoicePoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of ChoicePoint in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,795 Shares of ChoicePoint Inc. (CPS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/united-services-automobile-association-sells-4795-shares-of-choicepoint-inc-cps.html.

About ChoicePoint

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoicePoint Inc. (NYSE:CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoicePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoicePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.