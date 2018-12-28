United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 53.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,629,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $26.41 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.72 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.09.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe bought 22,742 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $513,514.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 72,934 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $2,177,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

