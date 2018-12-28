Univar Inc (UNVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Univar reported sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other Univar news, insider Stephen D. Newlin purchased 3,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Carr purchased 1,500 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $335,095. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 379,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $17.49 on Friday. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

