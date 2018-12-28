USA Truck, Inc. (USAK) Position Reduced by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in USA Truck by 15.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in USA Truck by 53.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in USA Truck by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USA Truck by 76.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAK shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of USA Truck from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on shares of USA Truck and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. USA Truck has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $120.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. USA Truck had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

