Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.53 Million

Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will report $253.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $251.90 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $199.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $992.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $996.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $245.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,883.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Larusso sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $28,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 548,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 183,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,029,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

