ValuEngine Downgrades Greif (GEF) to Strong Sell

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

GEF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Greif has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $62.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Greif by 3,124.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 313,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 303,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,253,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 61.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Greif by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $241,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

