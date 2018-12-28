ValuEngine Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Sell

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Laidlaw lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

AVDL stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.91% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,335,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,813,000 after buying an additional 1,365,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 295,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 267,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

