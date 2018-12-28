VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of ANGL opened at $26.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $30.35.

