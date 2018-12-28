Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,546,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $487,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 760.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

CW opened at $101.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $95.23 and a one year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $216,590.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $230,571.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,999.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,055 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

