Vanguard Group Inc Decreases Stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $479,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,247,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 70.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,330,000 after purchasing an additional 346,017 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 310,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 150.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,670,000 after purchasing an additional 283,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $221,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $3,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,209,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $11,452,970 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.31 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

