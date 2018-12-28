Vanguard Group Inc Decreases Stake in Inogen Inc (INGN)

Vanguard Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Inogen worth $466,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $686,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. Inogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $1,108,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,693.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $1,223,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,266.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,985. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Decreases Stake in Inogen Inc (INGN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/vanguard-group-inc-decreases-stake-in-inogen-inc-ingn.html.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.