Vault Coin (VLTC) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Vault Coin has a market capitalization of $1,315.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Vault Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018446 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

