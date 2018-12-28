Vera Bradley (VRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.94

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 13946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRA. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The stock has a market cap of $282.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.68 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Wallstrom acquired 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $74,720.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,532.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Marie Ray sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $415,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,507 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,869. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 221,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

