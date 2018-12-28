VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 8.2% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $24,944.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007074 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00020592 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00226468 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00016033 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000041 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,445,994 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

