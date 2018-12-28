Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,960 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 227.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 332,844 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 7.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIV opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 19.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Santander raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $15.00 price target on Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

