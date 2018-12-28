Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $108,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Corecivic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Corecivic Inc has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Corecivic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

