Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 208.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $4,239,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 34.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,394,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 357,045 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $688,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Callaway Golf Co has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

