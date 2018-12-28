Veritiv (VRTV) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VRTV. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Veritiv’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $99,796.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions.

