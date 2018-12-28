VF Corp (VFC) Stake Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 357,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of VF worth $145,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,482,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,299,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,005,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in VF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,162,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,991,000 after purchasing an additional 683,219 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 1,233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VFC opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

