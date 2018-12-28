Viacom (VIAB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of VIAB opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. Viacom has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,147,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,312,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,462 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 9.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,594,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viacom by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,443,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584,495 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

