ViaSat (VSAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViaSat from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded ViaSat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut ViaSat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ViaSat from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

ViaSat stock opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 0.77. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.99 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViaSat will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Louis Ryan sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $187,654.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Abts sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $464,400.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,641.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,685 shares of company stock worth $9,561,786 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in ViaSat by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

