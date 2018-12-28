Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.40. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $62.53 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $668.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America set a $76.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Williams Capital upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

