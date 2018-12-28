Vipshop (VIPS) Shares Gap Up to $5.51

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.51. Vipshop shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 3680476 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop to $5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,105,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,051,000 after buying an additional 1,027,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 166.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 820,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

