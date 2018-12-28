Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 19,303.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $201,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $236,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.93. Virtu Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.32%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/virtu-financial-inc-virt-stake-raised-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.