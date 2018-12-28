Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 327,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 722.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.5455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Standpoint Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

