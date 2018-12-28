W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital set a $89.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a positive return on equity of 98.65% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 acquired 26,364 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,618,749.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder North Latitude Master Fund 40 acquired 233,720 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,186,804.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,691,933 shares of company stock worth $163,920,016. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 14.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 37.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

