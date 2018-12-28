Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $144,439.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,326.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/walt-disney-co-dis-shares-bought-by-folger-nolan-fleming-douglas-capital-management-inc.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.