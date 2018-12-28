Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,802,000 after purchasing an additional 117,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,765,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,802,000 after buying an additional 117,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Connections by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 299,374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 936,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,622,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,974. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $65.06 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

