Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $460.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.10.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

In other news, Director Eric J. Egenhoefer sold 15,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $249,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.