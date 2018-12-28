Watsco Inc (WSO) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Watsco worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,309,000 after acquiring an additional 360,715 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Watsco by 5,047.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 253,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 248,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,588,000 after acquiring an additional 99,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Watsco by 148.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 55,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Watsco from $187.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $353,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,891. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

