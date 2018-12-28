Wave Sync (WAYS) versus Codexis (CDXS) Critical Survey

Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Sync and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Sync N/A -1,106.34% -487.74% Codexis -14.26% -25.72% -14.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wave Sync has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wave Sync and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given Codexis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wave Sync and Codexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Sync $230,000.00 205.73 -$4.86 million N/A N/A Codexis $50.02 million 17.43 -$22.99 million ($0.50) -32.28

Wave Sync has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Summary

Codexis beats Wave Sync on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wave Sync Company Profile

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

