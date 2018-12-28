WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Receives $71.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Gale E. Klappa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $724,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,073 shares of company stock worth $22,864,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,406. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

