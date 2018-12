Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA: FRE):

12/19/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €70.95 ($82.50) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €51.50 ($59.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($88.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.85 ($95.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €51.50 ($59.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($88.95) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Fresenius SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.85 ($95.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRE stock traded up €0.71 ($0.83) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €42.38 ($49.28). 921,706 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

