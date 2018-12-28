WELL (WELL) Achieves Market Cap of $213,515.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, WELL has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One WELL token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and LATOKEN. WELL has a market capitalization of $213,515.00 and $0.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.02378264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00152447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00200783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025665 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025682 BTC.

About WELL

WELL’s genesis date was January 10th, 2018. WELL’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,575,061 tokens. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io.

WELL Token Trading

WELL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

