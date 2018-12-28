Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Given Media Impact Score of 1.50

Headlines about Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wells Fargo & Co earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Wells Fargo & Co’s score:

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $45.53 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Given Media Impact Score of 1.50” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/wells-fargo-co-wfc-given-media-impact-score-of-1-50.html.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.