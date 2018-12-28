Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.59 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:BKK opened at $14.71 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.59 Million Position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-3-59-million-position-in-blackrock-municipal-2020-term-trust-bkk.html.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.