Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.69 Million Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,444 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,881,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,583,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,916,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,808,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nomura set a $6.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

