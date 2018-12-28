Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Noodles & Co (NDLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 43.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 94,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $77,012.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,019 shares in the company, valued at $403,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 1,858,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $16,539,644.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,865,261 shares of company stock worth $16,629,006 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Noodles & Co from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NDLS stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $291.64 million, a PE ratio of -327.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.70 and a beta of -0.22.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

