Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $3.82 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 164,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,109,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,614,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 62,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

