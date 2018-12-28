Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Whiting Petroleum worth $501,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.04. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $885,800. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/whiting-petroleum-corp-wll-shares-bought-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.