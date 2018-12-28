Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lau Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $134.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $7,431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,580 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,338. Company insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

