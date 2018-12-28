WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (DYLS) Plans $0.03 Annual Dividend

WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund (BATS:DYLS) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

BATS DYLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.97. 106,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WisdomTree Dynamic Long/Short U.S. Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $34.52.

