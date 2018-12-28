WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.50, but opened at $56.34. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 2697349 shares changing hands.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 264,605 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,476,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 41,894 shares in the last quarter.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/28/wisdomtree-europe-hedged-equity-fund-hedj-shares-gap-down-to-56-34.html.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.