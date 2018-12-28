WP Carey Inc (WPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. 1,137,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,926. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.36%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource America Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 95.7% in the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 49,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WP Carey by 140.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in WP Carey by 7.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

