WP Carey (WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WP Carey in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of WPC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. WP Carey has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $71.29.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. WP Carey’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.36%.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 3,850 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $254,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Hoysradt acquired 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,076.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,564,000 after acquiring an additional 119,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 474,831 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

