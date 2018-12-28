Xeros Technology Group (XSG) Trading Up 26.5%

Xeros Technology Group PLC (LON:XSG)’s share price was up 26.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.32 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 19.35 ($0.25). Approximately 198,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,845% from the average daily volume of 10,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.30 ($0.20).

In related news, insider Paul Denney bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

About Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops polymer bead cleaning systems in Europe and North America. The company engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer bead alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies. It serves commercial laundry market, as well as other industries, including domestic laundry, leather processing, and garment finishing.

