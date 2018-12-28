XMax Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $258,282.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Coinrail, HADAX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.68 or 0.12079483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028676 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,969,464,795 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, ABCC, FCoin, DDEX, Hotbit, HADAX, CryptoBridge, OTCBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

